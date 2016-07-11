Kazakh Government to support development of agricultural sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has held a meeting on the issues of development of agro-industrial complex during his working trip to North Kazakhstan region.

According to the press service of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the meeting was held in the fields of Babyk-Burluk LLP.



At the meeting, Prime Minister Massimov stressed that the Agriculture Ministry had created mechanisms for dynamic development of the domestic agro-industrial complex and crop farming. The head of the Government also noted that ‘substantial proportion of crops is cultivated in North Kazakhstan region'.



Agriculture Minister Mr. Askar Myrzakhmetov, Deputy Chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" Mr. Nurzhan Altayev and others reported to Karim Massimov on the results of the work done in the agro-industrial sector and current situation in it.



Prime Minister Massimov paid special attention to the subsidy system reformation called to enhance the norms of effective subsidies and decrease the norms of ineffective ones. In his words, the Government will mainly support priority sectors and agricultural crops.



Presently, agricultural sector is one of the key drivers of Kazakhstan's economic development. Hence, the Government increases its support to the agro-industrial sector annually. Thus, it grew from 68.1 billion tenge in 2011 to 176 billion tenge in 2016 (more than twofold).