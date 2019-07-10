Kazakh Government, Valmont Industries, Inc. sign agr't

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin participated in signing the agreements between the Kazakh Government and the U.S. companies on agricultural cooperation, primeminister.kz reports.

Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarkhan and Stephen Kaniewski, Valmont Industries, Inc. President, Chief Executive Officer, Director, became the signatories of the memorandum of understanding on joint implementation of lands irrigation projects. The project is about building a farm network to transfer high-end technologies in irrigation of lands, water management, fodder cropping, training of farmers and skill formation.



Besides, Valmont Industries, Inc., Global Beef (the U.S.) and Kusto Group (Kazakhstan) inked an agreement on setting up a joint venture to build an up-to-date irrigation systems plant in Kazakhstan with a capacity of no less than 1,000 systems a year. The investments will total USD 50 mln.