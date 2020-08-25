Kazakh Government votes for draft law on 2021-2023 republican budget

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Government voted for the draft law on 2021-2023 republican budget, Kazinform reports.

Besides, the draft law On a guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of Kazakhstan for 2021-2023 and draft Decree of the President of Kazakhstan On allocation of a targeted transfer from the from the National Fund of Kazakhstan for 2021-2023 were presented at today's Government meeting.

«To achieve the goals set the Government formed the country’s budget. The budget funds will let fulfill all social liabilities of the country to the full,» Kazakh PM Askar Mamin said suggesting approving approaches and voting for the draft laws and drafting Decree.

The members of the Government voted for the draft laws and draft Decree.