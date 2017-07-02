EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:06, 02 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Govt discusses IT specialists training

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting on digital economy issues, according to primeminister.kz .

    During the meeting, the attendees were discussing the economy digitalization approaches proposed in draft state program "Digital Kazakhstan", as well as the issues of ensuring universal access to the fiber-optic infrastructure and training of qualified IT personnel.

