12:06, 02 July 2017 | GMT +6
Kazakh Govt discusses IT specialists training
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a meeting on digital economy issues, according to primeminister.kz .
During the meeting, the attendees were discussing the economy digitalization approaches proposed in draft state program "Digital Kazakhstan", as well as the issues of ensuring universal access to the fiber-optic infrastructure and training of qualified IT personnel.