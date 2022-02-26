Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler collects bronze at int’l tournament in Turkey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler Tamerlan Shadukayev clinched bronze at an international tournament in Turkey, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Shadukayev hauled bronze in the Men’s 77kg weight category by defeating another wrestler from Serbia.

Another Greco-Roman wrestler from Kazakhstan Demeu Zhadrayev lost to Sanan Suleimanov from Azerbaijan in the Men’s 77 kg weight class.