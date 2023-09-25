Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler earns qualification spot for Paris 2024

Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestler Nursultan Turssynov earned the qualification spot for the next Olympic Games in the men’s 87 kg final at the now-running Asian Games 2023, Kazinform learnt from the Schrodinger’s Sport Telegram Channel.

On his Olympic qualification pathway, Turssynov beat Azerbaijan’s Islam Ababsov. Earlier Elena Potapenko and Georgi Boroda-Dudochkin also secured qualification spots in the modern pentathlon, singles finals.

As earlier reported, Aziza Abuzhakynova won silver in the women’s 48 kg final bout, and Magzhan Shamshadin secured bronze in the men’s 60 kg at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.