Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler grabs gold at U20 World Championships in Spain

Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Islam Yevloyev grabbed a gold medal at the UWW U20 World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

In the men’s 82 kg final bout he defeated Turkiye’s Alperen Berber 9-3.

Notably, he added the fifth medal to the country medal. As earlier reported, Yusuf Ashrapov won silver, while Aibek Aitbekov, Ondassyn Khamitov and Temirlan Turdakyn took home bronze.

The UWW U20 World Championships slated for September 2-8 are underway in Spain.