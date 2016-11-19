Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Tenizbayev may get Beijing 2008 silver medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Greco-Roman wrestler Nurbakhyt Tenizbayev may become a silver medalist of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, Sports.kz reported.

Earlier the International Olympic Committee took a decision to cancel the results of 16 participants of the Beijing Olympics including Azerbaijani Vitaliy Ragimov who had won a silver medal in Greco-Roman Wrestling in men’s 60kg weight division.

Tenizbayev lost to Ragimov in semi-final and was awarded a bronze medal.

Another bronze medalist is Ruslan Tyumenbayev from Kyrgyzstan.