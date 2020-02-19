Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestlers win four medals at Asian Championships in New Delhi

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Asian Championships in Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women's Wrestling kicked off in New Delhi on February 18.

Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers won four medals on the first day of the event, Kazinform reports citing Olympic.kz.

Tamerlan Shadukayev who competes in men’s 77kg clinched a gold medal after defeating Iranian sportsman Pejman Poshtam.

Three Kazakh wrestlers brought bronze medals for the team. Thus, Khorlan Zhakansha defeated Sahatsawat Phuangkaeo from Thailand in men’s 55kg.

Azamat Kustubayev who competes in men’s 87kg won over Takahiro Tsuruda from Japan and Mansur Shadukayev (130kg) defeated Korean opponent Minseok Kim.



