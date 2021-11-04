Kazakh-Greek cooperation in agriculture and food discussed in Athens

ATHENS. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hellenic Republic Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhataev met with the Minister of Agricultural Development and Food of Greece Spilios Livanos, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of expansion of bilateral cooperation in agriculture, promotion of investment and trade relations, exchange of best practices in the agricultural sector.

Particular attention was paid to the prospects of promotion of Kazakh products on Greek markets, as well as to the discussion of opportunities for modernization of industrial agriculture of Kazakhstan.

The Minister expressed his interest in expanding Greek exports to Kazakhstan, through the potential inclusion of popular Greek brands of olive oil, feta cheese, fish and seafood, fruits and vegetables in the list of export products. In addition, he briefed the Ambassador on the National Agricultural Development Program, as well as the key priorities of Greece in the field of food and nutrition.

In addition, the interlocutor supported the Ambassador’s opinion on the need to explore the possibility of signing an agreement between Kazakhstan and Greece on cooperation in agriculture, aimed at developing mutually beneficial relations in this sector.