Kazakh, Greek think tanks sign memo of coop

Chairman of the Board of the Foreign Policy Research Institute of Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bolat Nurgaliev and Director of the Institute of International Economic Relations of Greece, Charalambos Tsardanidis signed a memorandum of cooperation, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry reported.

The two countries' research institutes agreed to develop and strengthen cooperation by means of exchange of information, development of projects and research programs, and the establishment of regular working contacts.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan in the Hellenic Republic Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev, who took the floor during the ceremony of signing the memorandum, introduced the audience to the large-scale political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan, emphasizing the impact of socio-economic transformations on the well-being of Kazakhstan’s society.

President of the Association of Limited Liability Companies and Entrepreneurship of Greece Simos Anastasopoulos noted that he was impressed by the economic development of Kazakhstan as he visited the country as Chairman of the Competitiveness Council of Greece and expressed confidence that cooperation between the “think tanks” of the two countries will develop new approaches to deepen bilateral cooperation.

On the sidelines of the event, Ambassador Bolat Nurgaliev gave a lecture for expert community, entrepreneurs and the diplomatic corps on “Central Asia and the European Union in the context of new geopolitical realities”.

For reference: The Institute of International Economic Relations of Greece was founded in February 1993 by the Association of Limited Liability Companies and Entrepreneurship of Greece. The Institute conducts research on the most significant contemporary issues on the international agenda and international economic relations.