Kazakh green startup claims second place at Cleantech Days in Vienna

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) held the event “Connecting for Development – Innovating for Impact” aimed at showcasing innovation, connecting the private sector for sustainability and climate action, as well as advancing impact-driven public-private development partnerships, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The Kazakhstani startups Ozen-M, Cryoadsorbent, Re-Compo, and Sagi, winners of the acceleration of “Global Cleantech Innovation Program in Kazakhstan” (GCIP-Kazakhstan) 2023, implemented by the International Green Technologies and Investments Center (IGTIC), presented their projects at the Cleantech Days global event in Vienna.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ecology Ministry

Aigerim Nurmagambetova, the founder of Ozen-M, secured second place among 22 GCIP teams. The Ozen-M web application enables users to monitor the conditions of rivers and lakes using an interactive map, facilitating efficient water resource management within the country and with external sources.

Cleantech Days is a global UNIDO event where the finalists/winners of the GCIP program are showcased. Kazakhstan was the only country with two startups (Ozen-M and Re-Compo) in the TOP 6 list of finalists.