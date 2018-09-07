Kazakh Gumar Kyrgyzbayev scores belt wrestling bronze World Nomad Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Gumar Kyrgyzbayev earned bronze in belt wrestling at the 3rd World Nomad Games which are underway in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

Kyrgyzbayev defeated Russian wrestler in Men's -66kg weight class.



The World Nomad Games is the biggest event in the world of ethnic sport. The biennial event is held on the shore of Lake Issyk Kul. Over 1,500 athletes from 66 countries compete for some 600 medals.