NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Adilya Tlekenova won the third place at the Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Scoring 70,550 points, Tlekenova landed the third place on the podium.



Uzbek gymnast Sabina Tashkenbayev claimed gold. Silver went to a Chinese athlete.