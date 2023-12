NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Adilya Tlekenova captured two medals at the Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Olympic Committee, Tlekenova earned silver for her hoop routine and bronze for her ball routine at the tournament.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Aidana Shakenova won silver for her ball routine.