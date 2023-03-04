EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:09, 04 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh gymnast earns gold at 2023 World Cup in Doha

    None
    Photo: olympic.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani gymnast Nariman Kurbanov captured sensational gold at the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Gymnastics Federation.

    Kurbanov earned 15,400 points for his Pommel Horse routine outperforming Irish and Chinese athletes.

    Another Kazakhstani gymnast Ilyas Azizov was ranked 6th with 14,100 points in the same event.

    Earlier Nariman Kurbanov clinched bronze at the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2023 in Cottbus, Germany.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!