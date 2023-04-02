EN
    14:47, 02 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh gymnast wins historic bronze at Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

    Screen from video/ instagram.com/drs_kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani gymnast Zeinolla Idrissov made history by winning bronze at the 2023 Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antalya, Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Idrissov earned 14,066 points in the pommel horse exercise earning the first-ever bronze for Kazakhstan at the Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

    Armenia’s Hamlet Manukyan scored 14,633 taking gold, while another Armenian gymnast Mamikon Khachatryan scooped silver with 14,100 points.

    2023 Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships is set to wrap up in Antalya, Türkiye today.


