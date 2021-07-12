EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:50, 12 July 2021

    Kazakh gymnasts participated in World Challenge Cup in Russia

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakh gymnasts took part in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Moscow, Russia, Olympic.kz reports.

    Elzhana Taniyeva and Sabina Bakatova of Kazakhstan vied for top honours. In the hoop event they took 6th and 7th places correspondingly. Taniyeva completed 5th in the ball final, while Bakatova finished 7th. In the club exercises Bakatova was the 5th and Taniyeva took the 6th place.


    Russia Kazakhstan Sport
