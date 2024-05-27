Kazakh gymnasts pocket 2 gold medals at FIG World Challenge Cup Varna

The Kazakh gymnasts won three medals in the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Senior finals at the FIG World Challenge Cup Varna in Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.

Nariman Kurbanov secured gold in the pommel-horse exercises scoring 15.433 points. Dmitry Patanin took gold in the floor exercises with 14.033 points, while Assan Smailov added bronze to the country’s tally.