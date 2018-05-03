Kazakh gymnasts sweep 17 medals at Asian Championships in Kuala Lumpur

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Senior and Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on April 28-May 2, 2018. It brought together gymnasts from 18 countries of the world.

The competitions were held in individuals, including hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon and groups. The group qualifications (5 hoops, 3 balls + 2 ropes) were held from April 29 to 30 and the finals on May 1 and 2 respectively while the individual all-around finals were held on May 1.



Kazakh gymnasts grabbed 17 medals at large. Senior gymnasts harvested 3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals. It is noteworthy, the team leader Alina Adilkhanova won 3 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals.



The junior gymnasts won 4 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals. Rosa Abitova took 2 gold medals and got a license for the Summer Youth Olympic Games, scheduled to take place from October 6 through October 18 in Buenos-Aires, Argentine.











