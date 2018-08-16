EN
    19:43, 16 August 2018

    Kazakh handball players defeat Chinese team at 2018 Asian Games

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan women's national handball team outcompeted China in their second match at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Our compatriots were at a disadvantage throughout the entire match. However, a few seconds before the end, the Kazakh team scored the winning goal, 27-26.

    It should be mentioned that the team of the People's Republic of China were the favorites because in 2015, also in Indonesia, the Chinese female athletes defeated Kazakhstan in the third-place match.

    It is to be recalled that in the first match at the Games, Kazakhstan was stronger than their Indian opponents.

     

