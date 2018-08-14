Kazakh handball team wins 1st match at Asian Games in Jakarta

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's women's national team had a good start at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Team Kazakhstan thrashed India 36:19 in the first match of the Women's Handball Preliminary Group A.



Dana Abilda was the top scorer of the Kazakh squad.



Kazakhstan is joined by India, China, North and South Korea in Group A.



The Kazakh team will next face off with China on August 16.