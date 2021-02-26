EN
    18:37, 26 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Head of State appoints ambassadors to Italy and Malaysia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the decree appointing new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Italy and Malaysia, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    According to the decree, Yerbolat Sembayev has been named the new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Italy. Bulat Sugurbayev is now the new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Malaysia.

