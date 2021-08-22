EN
    11:02, 22 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Head of State arrives in Almaty rgn for working visit

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Almaty region as part of his working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook account of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

    The Head of State is to attend the operational and tactical exercises Kaisar 2021. He will also get familiarized with the work of a number of facilities producing medical products and pharmaceuticals, food products, and lubricants.

    Tomorrow, August 23, the Head of State is to hold a number of events, including joining a video session of the CSTO, at his residence in Almaty city.



