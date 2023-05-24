EN
    20:10, 24 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Head of State arrives in Zaraydye concert hall to join EEF plenary session

    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Zaryadye concert hall join the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Tokayev was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Moscow to attend a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to take place May 25.

    Joining the Forum will be President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, as well as Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping via video conference.


