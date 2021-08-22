Kazakh Head of State attends military exercises Kaisar 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State – Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the operational and tactical exercises Kaisar 2021 conducted at the Center for combat and methodological training of the troops of the National Guard of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan in Almaty region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Kazakh Head of State was presented with the mock exercises by the personnel of the special forces. He also got familiarized with the fitness system, climbing wall, and multimedia shooting gallery of the training center.

Addressing the participants, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief stressed that the law enforcement bodies contribute greatly to the formation of Kazakhstan as a strong State.

«Thanks to your relentless work our country has social order. Fighting crime and ensuring safety of the citizens is quite a hard job. Order guards need to be ready to confront threat at any time, which requires huge responsibility and selflessness. Police officers need to be always vigilant and better prepared. Therefore, such exercises are key to greater professional skills,» said the Kazakh President.

He noted that the service in law enforcement bodies is related to great physical and psychological pressure and often to real risks to life.

The Kazakh Head of State also told about the improvement of social packages of law enforcement personnel in detail. He pointed out that the exercises demonstrated the readiness of the Interior Ministry to effectively deal with issues on preventing crisis situations.

«In the context of the escalated international situation our forces need to be mobilized as much as possible. There is worry and concern over the situation in Afghanistan in the society. The events hapenning in the country do not pose a direct threat to Kazakhstan, but they pose some risks. Therefore, we need to closely observe the situation in the country and be ready to adequately respond to any challenges,» said the Kazakh Head of State.

During the exercises, Kazakh Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev reported on the readiness of the Interior Ministry staff to carry out any task to ensure public security and presented the models of special military vehicles and weapons.