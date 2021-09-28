Kazakh Head of State highlights TurkPA’s role in fostering unity of brotherly countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent his greetings to the participants of the 10th plenary meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic-speaking countries taking place in Turkestan city, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Majilis.

In his message, the Kazakh Head of State stressed that TurkPA established at the initiative of First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is a credible organization fostering unity of brotherly nations.

«To confront new challenges our countries need to strengthen mutual cooperation, increase the potential of partners, role of the Turkic-speaking countries on the international arena. Given the global and regional issues unified stance is of high importance, with TurkPA playing a special role. Our countries’ parliamentarians should cope with issues taking into account the unity of the peoples of the Turkic-speaking world,» reads the message.