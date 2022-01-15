Kazakh Head of State holds meeting with heads of security forces

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the heads of authorized government bodies took place, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Attending the meeting were the first heads of the General Prosecutor’s Office, National Security Committee, Ministries of Defense and Internal Affairs as well as the President’s Administration and Security Council Office.

The Kazakh Head of State heard reports on the course of the pretrial investigation into the events taken place in a number of regions in the first decade of January, the outcomes of the special operations held as well as other measures taken to ensure public security and rule of order in the country.

Following the meeting the Head of State gave a number of concrete instructions. Special attention was paid to the issues of a full investigation into the tragic events in Kazakhstan, especially in Almaty, determining the exact number of deaths among civilians, development of a new regulatory framework to coordinate actions of the security forces in critical situations.

Tokayev charged the Security Council Secretary with accelerating the work to create special operation forces and presenting concrete proposals on reforming the national security system.

The President highlighted the importance of preventing the violation of the rights of citizens during the anti-terror operations and carrying out investigative activities.