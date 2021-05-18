Kazakh Head of State holds talks with Swiss President Guy Parmelin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held talks with President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin via videoconference, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The two Presidents discussed the current state of and prospects for cooperation in political and trade and economic spheres. Having expressed their content with the dynamic development of Kazakh-Swiss relations, the counterparts focused on strengthening of business relations and implementation of joint investment projects in transport and logistics, machine building, agriculture tourism, high technology, and green economy.

In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Switzerland is one of the key political, trade and economic partners of Kazakhstan in Europe, with over 40 enterprises and companies with Swiss participation operating in the country.

He noted that the objective is to provide additional incentives in all spheres of cooperation of the two countries, suggesting that there are all necessary opportunities to ensure the mutually beneficial and efficient cooperation continues.

In his turn, Guy Parmelin commended the level of Kazakh-Swiss interaction, expressing hope that the cooperation between the two countries will be further strengthened and expanded in the future.

Tokayev pointed out the important role of the bilateral interparliamentary trade and economic cooperation commission and Business Council for implementing the agreements reached. The Kazakh President informed his partner on the social and economic transformations and measures for improving the investment climate, proposing to expand the range of partnership in different economic sectors and trade turnover taking into consideration the countries’ capacities.

To that end, the Head of State supported the Swiss companies’ intention to take part in the projects to develop railway infrastructure in Kazakhstan.

The talks also focused on the spread of the COVID-19 infection, with the Kazakh President speaking about the measures aimed at preventing the impact of the pandemic and mass vaccination, expressing gratitude for the humanitarian support provided by the Swiss companies and assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Guy Parmelin shared their views on the current topics of the international agenda, including the interaction between Kazakhstan and Switzerland within international bodies. The two confirmed their readiness to continue the constructive dialogue on promoting global peace and security, ensuring sustainable development, fight against climate change, contributing to equal and efficient cross-border water management in Central Asia.