Kazakh Head of State holds virtual meeting with General Prosecutor's Offices' senior staffs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with the senior staff of the General Prosecutor’s Office, Prosecutor’s Offices of the regions and major cities via videoconference, Kazinform reports citing the press service of Akorda.

The Kazakh President was presented with the digital projects «Electronic criminal case», «Unified Administrative Proceedings Register», «Unified Supervision Subjects and Objects Register», «E-requests», and «Analytical Center».

The Head of State was familiarized with the process of reconciliation of some decisions of pre-trial proceedings bodies by prosecutors in online mode. Such an intellectual solution was introduced in line with the instructions set out in the state-of-the-nation address to Kazakhstanis.

Opening the session, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a special part of prosecutor’s offices in ensuring the rule of law and fight against crime. The President positively assessed the work of the law enforcement system, noting that despite the pandemic the crime rate dropped by 30% in the country.

In addition, the Head of State stressed the importance of carrying on with reforms in the field, calling people’s trust and assessment by the citizens as the core criteria.

Tokayev gave the supervisory body’s reps a number of specific tasks, noting the importance of implementing the concept of a hearing State, which places people’s requests

The Kazakh President also noted the impotence of the rule of law when putting in place quarantine measures as well as of the protection of the State’s interests. The President instructed the prosecutor’s office to react fast in case of problems on the part of police and sanitary services.

General Prosecutor Gizat Nurdauletov also joined the meeting and reported the President on the progress on the tasks, the law-and-order situation, and the steps towards protecting the constitutional rights of citizens.