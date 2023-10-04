Kazakh Head of State inspects gas-fired power plant Turan in Astana

The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, got familiarized with the construction works of Turan and Yugo-Vostok gas-fired power plants, pumping and filtering station, and HPP-3, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Reporting to the Head of State, Mayor of the Kazakh capital Zhenis Kassymbek told that the construction of the Yugo-Vostok gas-fired power plant and the first stage of the Turan gas-fired power plant with a total capacity of 700 gigacalories per hour was completed.

Both gas-fired power plants are to be launched this year with the start of the heating season.

By the yearend, the HPP-3 is to be commissioned. The three gas-fired power plants are to add up to a total capacity of 1,140 gigacalories per hour.

An additional 850 gigacalories per hour are to be provided once the construction of the second stage of the Turan power plant and a new gas-fired power plant Telman is completed.

According to the construction companies’ officials, there are agreements with the gas equipment maker to localize the production of gas-fired power plants in Kazakhstan.

Photo: Akorda press service

Kassymbek also informed the President about the launch of a water pipeline from the Astana reservoir and pumping and filtering station-3.

Photo: press service of Akorda

According to the city’s administration, this November, designing a water pipeline from the Nurinskiy underground water deposit with a capacity of 48 thousand cubic meters per day as well as the expansion of the Telman pumping station to up to 160 thousand cubic meters per day is to be completed.

In conclusion, Tokayev pointed to the importance of seeking additional water supply sources due to the active growth of the city’s population, as well as instructed to timely complete the construction of new heat supply facilities.