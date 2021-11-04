Kazakh Head of State instructs to begin COVID-19 revaccination campaign

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – The epidemiological situation remains unstable as up to 30 deaths are recorded each day, Kazakh Head of State said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The epidemiological situation remains unstable as up to 30 deaths are recorded each day. It is due to low vaccination rates. The coverage of the population stood at around 40% in nine months,» said Tokayev at a meeting on the development of mono-cities in Ekibastuz.

Also, the President instructed to begin the COVID-19 revaccination campaign.

«Most countries have begun revaccinating their nationals. Given the active vaccination campaign started in March the country is ready for revaccination. The Government and regional administrations should begin the campaign of revaccination of people,» said the Head of State.