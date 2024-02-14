Qatari company to build gas processing plant at Kashagan

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Qatar's Power International Holding founders Moutaz Al-Khayyat and Ramez Al-Khayyat, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The meeting discussed prospects for mutual cooperation in different sectors of economy.

Tokayev noted that the productive partnership is the driving force behind the investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Qatar.

Today, as part of the state visit of the Kazakh Head of State to Qatar, a number of important investment agreements was signed, with Power International Holding as the key partner.

Moutaz Al-Khayyat and Ramez Al-Khayyat informed the Kazakh President about the plans to build a gas processing plant at the Kashagan and a power station with the use of combined cycle gas turbine units in Kyzylorda region, as well as the plan to take part in the construction of a new compressor station, gas pipelines Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent and Aktobe-Kostanay.

The Kazakh Head of State stressed that the projects are of special importance in ensuring long-term energy security of the country as well as welcomed the plans of Power International Holding to enter the telecommunication sector of Kazakhstan.