Kazakh Head of State meets with Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, Akorda reports.

The meeting focused on prospects for the realization of investment projects in transport and logistics.

During the meeting, Tokayev hailed Abu Dhabi Ports Group’s plans to develop the marine and port infrastructure in the Caspian Sea and the signing of the strategic partnership agreement with KazMunaiGas.

According to the Kazakh Head of State, Kazakhstan eyes becoming a full-fledged transport hub in CA and Caspian region as well as works to diversify transport routes. In particular, the country actively develops the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and Transport Route ‘North-South’.

On his part, Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi thanked the Kazakh leader for the meeting and talked about the plans to cooperate with Kazakh companies. Abu Dhabi Ports seeks to establish a mutually beneficial partnership and render different maritime services and solutions in the Caspian Sea and the region in general, as well as in the transport and logistics sector.

Photo: akorda.kz