Kazakh Head of State receives Chairman of National Bank of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State heard a report on the preliminary outcomes of the implementation of monetary policy for nine months of the year, the global economy’s active recovery, and return to the pre-COVID-19 levels as well as the start of the transition to a tougher monetary policy by the central banks of developed countries.

Dossayev briefed on the accelerated annual inflation of up to 8.9% in September, with paid services, especially in education and renting, mostly contributing to the inflation.

Tokayev was also informed on the implementation of the complex of anti-inflation response measures and main areas of disinflation monetary policy carried out by the Bank together with the Government. Drop in the prices for socially significant foods from a maximum of 10.4% in August to 9.6% in September was noted.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the National Bank said that the commodity prices remain high due to increased prices for raw materials and limited supplies and high demands in the world. Energy price outlook until the end of 2021 and for 2020 was presented.

The Head of State was reported on the state of international reserves of the National Bank and assets of the National Fund as well as the situation in the currency market.

The Kazakh President was presented the preliminary outcomes of the work on developing the National Payment System and creating the National Digital Biometric Identification Platform.