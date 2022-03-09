Kazakh Head of State receives Chairman of Supreme Judicial Council Denis Shipp

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the results of the work of the Supreme Judicial Council in 2021 as well as the measures for improving the selection of judges, formation of judicial personnel reserve, and disciplinary practice towards judges, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

According to Denis Shipp, the work of the Council is based on the principles of transparency and objectiveness, with the wide use of modern HR tools and actively attracting members of the legal community.

When selecting judges objective assessment of their professional and personal qualities is conducted as well as public opinion is studied fully.

In 2021 for the first time in the past few years, the number of people who joined the judicial system exceeded those left. So, 103 people were accepted to the judicial corps, and the powers of 90 judges were canceled.

Tokayev was reported on the prospective areas of work aimed at ensuring maximum legal personnel change and involvement of experienced specialists in the judicial system. As part of the implementation of legislative novelas concerning the selection of judges, it is planned to carry out competition for specialists to regional court judge posts.

It was said that the participation of members of the legal community in the Council's work is being expanded so as to further increase transparency.



