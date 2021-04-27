Kazakh Head of State receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A ceremony of presenting the credentials to the Kazakh President by the newly appointed foreign ambassadors has taken place at the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Presenting the credentials were Ugandan Ambassador Johnson Agara Olva, Zambian Ambassador Shadreck Luwita, Maldives Ambassador Omar Abdul Razzak, North Korean Ambassador Hong-chol Sin, Luxemburg Ambassador Georges Faber, Icelandic Ambassador Árni Þór Sigurðsson, and Montenegrin Ambassador Milorad Šćepanović.

At the ceremony Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the ambassadors on the official start of their diplomatic mission in the country wishing success in further strengthening bilateral relations.

Stressing that Kazakhstan is committed to international cooperation, the Kazakh President said that the country focuses on big results in cooperation with the countries.

He hopes that the counties could advance cooperation in different spheres in the future.

In conclusion, the Kazakh President conveyed his warm wishes to the leaders of Uganda, Zambia, Maldives, North Korea, Luxemburg, Iceland, and Montenegro.