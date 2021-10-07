Kazakh Head of State receives Minister of Emergency Situations Yuri Ilyin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of Minister of Emergency Situations Yuri Ilyin on the outcomes of the activity of the Ministry for 2020/21, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The country registered over 9 thousand natural and human-made emergency situations for the reporting period. The Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s units carried out over 65 thousand missions, saving 9.5 thousand people, evacuating 10 thousand people, and providing primary health care to 3 thousand people.

According to Yuri Ilyin, great attention is placed on the issues of preventing emergency situations. The Ministry finances the construction of dams and defenses on the Ayusai, Aksai, Khorgos Rivers in Almaty city and Almaty region in order to ensure timely protection from mudslides.

Following the meeting the Kazakh Head of State tasked the Ministry to decrease the number of emergency situations, hold preparatory works for the winter period, against snowstorms as well as prevent spring floods.