Kazakh Head of State receives PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been briefed by Prime Minister Askar Mamin on the social and economic development of the country for January-August of this year, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

According to the Prime Minister, in the space of 8 months from January to August this year, there have been a 3.3% rise in manufacturing, a 16.3% rise in machine building, including a 51.8% growth in the automotive industry; pharmaceutical manufacturing has risen by 34.1%, light industries – by 11%, chemical industries – by 3.1% and manufacture of finished metal goods – by 18.8%.

In 2020, commissioning of 206 projects worth 996 billion tenge is foreseen under the Industrialization Map which will lead production to rise to 1.3 trillion tenge, exports to rise by 325 billion tenge and enable to create around 19 thousand new jobs.

Construction works have increased by 6.5%, while commissioning of housing has risen by 6.4% or 8.1 million square meters. 71 thousand residences have been built since the year began, an 8.6% rise compared to the previous year.

According to the PM, the agriculture sector has seen a stable rise of 4.9%, with food production increasing by 3.6%.

The PM noted that the measures taken enabled to stabilize rises in prices for socially significant goods at the level of 4.4%, 2-time less compared to the previous year’s level.

Since the beginning of the year 847 thousand people have been covered with the employment measures under the state programs, by 82.1% more than in the previous year.

In conclusion, the Head of State noted the importance of the measures to promote employment, to provide support to business entities, to introduce new technologies in production processes, to stabilize the epidemic situation and to slowly remove the quarantine.