Kazakh Head of State receives Turkish FM Hakan Fidan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Hakan Fidan on being named new foreign minister of Türkiye and expressed confidence that he will greatly contribute to the further development of Kazakh-Turkish relations, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev noted that this year marks an important historic date – 100 years since the proclamation of the Turkish Republic.

«Over a century, the country has achieved great success in political, social and economic, and cultural and humanitarian spheres. Actively and persistently engaging in addressing regional and global issues, the country is reputable at the international arena. On the occasion of Türkiye’s centennial anniversary, I instructed to name one of the streets of Astana Anadolu,» said the Kazakh President.

Highlighting that Türkiye is a key strategic partner of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Head of State mentioned that during the high-level meeting between the leaders of both countries, agreements on a wide range of issues were reached.

«The relations between our brotherly countries have entered the level of expanded strategic partnership. Türkiye is among the four leading trade partners of Kazakhstan. Last year, the bilateral trade turnover rose 54%, reaching $6.3 billion. It was agreed to bring this figure to $10 billion in the nearest future. The countries enjoy dynamically developing investment cooperation. Türkiye enters the top 10 investors in Kazakhstan. Works are underway on 36 projects worth over $2.8 billion. We believe the cooperation between the two countries holds great promise,» noted the President.

Hakan Fidan conveyed the welcome words of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Kazakh President.

The minister noted that the Turkish side intends to make every effort to promote cooperation of the two countries as well as to take the interaction within the regional and international structures to a new level.

As he said, the Turkish leader plans to hold an in-depth discussion on the strengthening of strategic partnership between the two countries during his upcoming visit this November.