EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:05, 31 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Head of State to chair meeting on capital's development

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to chair a meeting on the development of the capital to take place today, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Attending the meeting will be the leadership of the Kazakh President’s Administration, government members, as well as heads of the central government bodies. Main speakers will be Astana city mayor Zhenis Kassymbek, as well as Deputy Prime Ministers Roman Sklyar and Altai Kulginov.


    Tags:
    Astana President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!