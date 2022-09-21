EN
    18:40, 21 September 2022

    Kazakh Head of State to ensure fair presidential election

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted in his address that he would ensure that the election campaign is to be held in strict compliance with the law, Kaiznform reports.

    «As the incumbent Head of State, I ensure that the holding of election campaign will be in strict compliance with the law. It will be held in a just, open way and with the broad participation of domestic and international observers,» Tokayev noted in his address to the people of Kazakhstan following the signing of the decree on the holding of an early presidential election on November 20 this year.

    According to him, the election will launch an election cycle, which will drastically reboot the entire political system of the country.

    «This will enable us to focus on tackling long-term tasks in the future so as to ensure sustainable economic growth, increase the wellbeing, and standard of life of citizens,» reads the address.


