Kazakh Head of State Tokayev briefed about activity of National Bank of Kazakhstan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the meeting, the Kazakh President gave a number of tasks regarding the main areas of work of the Bank.

Suleimenov reported the Kazakh Head of State about the outcomes of the realization of the monetary policy in 2023 and in January-February this year, as well as the plans for the upcoming period.

He also presented the information about the development of the economic situation in the country and the world, inflation dynamics and stabilization measures. In particular, the annual inflation slowdown in the background of the remaining pro-inflationary factors in the economy, the state of the assets of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund, foreign reserves and realization of the National Fund for Children program.

The Kazakh President was also briefed about the implementation of the tasks regarding the expansion of financing of the real economic sector as well as the projects regarding the development of the national payment system and implementation of open banking principles.

Suleimenov also reported about the creation of an anti-fraud center for protection of funds of clients from frauds and utilizing the potential of the digital tenge to increase the transparency and efficiency of public procurements and budgetary spending.