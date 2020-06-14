EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:57, 14 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Health Minister admitted to hospital for coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov has contracted coronavirus infection, Birtanov announced via his Facebook account, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    His latest coronavirus test was positive. The Minister was hospitalized in an infectious diseases hospital of Nur-Sultan city.

    According to the latest data, the number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased in Kazakhstan.

    In total Kazakhstan recorded 14,496 cases of the novel coronavirus. The number of people who have been discharged from hospitals has totaled 9,056. 73 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!