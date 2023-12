NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi has received the second dose of the OazVac COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform has learnt from his Facebook account.

In his Facebook post Alexei Tsoi shared that he feels well after getting second dose of the QazVac vaccine, noting that there has been no side effects.

He also pointed out that vaccination is the only efficient way to beat the pandemic.