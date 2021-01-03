EN
    13:17, 03 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Health Minister names regions, cities in ‘red’ and ‘yellow’ zones for COVID-19 spread

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi has told about the COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan during an online briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh health minister said that as of today, Kazakhstan has reported 156,934 positive COVID-19 cases and 45,946 negative ones. The country’s recovery rate has increased to 87% compared to less than 60% in June-July last year.

    According to the minister, the country is in the «green zone» for the spread of COVID-19. In his words, Atyrau region is still in the ‘red zone’. North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions and cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty are in the ‘yellow zone’ for the coronavirus spread.


