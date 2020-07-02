EN
    17:15, 02 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Health Minister on importance of restrictive measures

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Health Minister Alexey Tsoi spoke of the importance to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus now so as to avoid overwhelming hospitals with COVID-19 patients in the fall, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Tsoi, strict restrictive measures to halt the spread of COVID-19 could result in much fewer patients during the epidemic season. «Our task is to stop the spread so as to see a reduction in the number of infected,» Tsoi told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday.

    As he said, such measures could prevent the risk of overwhelming the health care system making sure sufficient beds are in place.


