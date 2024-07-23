Kazakh Health Minister on why QazVac hasn’t received WHO seal of approval

Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova explained why the homegrown vaccine QazVac has not yet received approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) at a press briefing of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to her, the World Health Organization, in general, has considered the application of the Kazakh side for the recognition of the vaccine.

“But to certify it, additional conditions are needed, which require the construction of an additional line at the plant. These works are currently underway, so the issue remains on the agenda. I think we need to follow this work to its logical end,” stressed Alnazarova.

Minister Alnazarova pointed out that presently the vaccine is not produced in the same volume as it used to be. But, depending on the epidemiological situation, its production can be resumed, if necessary.