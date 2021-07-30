Kazakh Health Minister pays working visit to Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi familiarized with the work of the call center of the emergency medical station in Shymkent city during his working trip, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the city administration.

«Given the worsening epidemiological situation in the city the emergency medical service gets up to 5,000 calls per day,» said chief medical officer of the center Ms Kurmanbekova.

Employers of the emergency medical service of the city work around the clock in order to provide medical help to patients in timely manner.

Having familiarized with the work of the center, Minister Tsoi praised the work of the emergency medical service and its employees fighting against the pandemic and expressed his gratitude.

Minister Tsoi also paid a visit to ‘Mediker’ medical center to survey its work.