    11:35, 20 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Health Minister predicts COVID-19 peaks as country carries out mass vaccination

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi predicted that the number of COVID-19 cases to rise up to 4 thousand with a peak in the middle of May, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, in a best-case scenario it is expected that up to 3 thousand COVID-19 cases would be registered a day with a peak in late April given COVID-19 vaccination is carried out according to the schedule.

    Under a real-case scenario, the number of daily COVID-19 cases could rise to up to 4 thousand, peaking in mid-May, with mass vaccination in place.

    The minister said that growth in new COVID-19 cases will be due to the time it takes the body to build immunity, adding that vaccination will eventually lead to a stabilization of the COVID-19 situation in the country.


